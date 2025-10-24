Next Article
Union minister Piyush Goyal meets German CEOs to boost ties
Business
Union Minister Piyush Goyal is in Berlin this week, looking to level up India-Germany economic ties.
The visit is all about exploring fresh investment opportunities—think automotive tech, AI, and green energy—and marks 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
Goyal's meetings with German business leaders
Goyal met top German CEOs from companies like Schaeffler AG and Herrenknecht AG to discuss more collaboration in manufacturing and infrastructure.
He also connected with leaders from ENERTRAG, RENK GmbH, Infineon Technologies, and Mercedes-Benz Group on boosting India's renewable energy push, defense investments, semiconductors, and sustainable cars—showing India's focus on building strong global partnerships for the future.