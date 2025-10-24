Union minister Piyush Goyal meets German CEOs to boost ties

Goyal's meetings with German business leaders

Goyal met top German CEOs from companies like Schaeffler AG and Herrenknecht AG to discuss more collaboration in manufacturing and infrastructure.

He also connected with leaders from ENERTRAG, RENK GmbH, Infineon Technologies, and Mercedes-Benz Group on boosting India's renewable energy push, defense investments, semiconductors, and sustainable cars—showing India's focus on building strong global partnerships for the future.