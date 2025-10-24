Billionbrains, Lenskart, ICICI Prudential AMC eye IPOs in November
Get ready—by the end of November 2025, 10 companies are planning big IPO launches in India, aiming to raise a whopping ₹35,000cr.
Big names like Groww's parent (Billionbrains Garage Ventures), Lenskart, and ICICI Prudential AMC are on the list.
Even though the secondary market's been pretty quiet lately, the primary market is buzzing with action.
Upcoming IPOs in November
Orkla India's IPO opens October 29 and closes October 31, offering shares between ₹695-730 each and targeting ₹1,668cr.
Later this month, Billionbrains Garage Ventures and Lenskart are expected to launch their own IPOs, aiming for ₹6,500cr and ₹6,000cr.
Next up: Pine Labs (₹5,500cr) and ICICI Prudential AMC with the biggest offering at over ₹9,000cr.
If you're curious about India's investment scene, this wave is definitely one to watch.