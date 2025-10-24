Billionbrains, Lenskart, ICICI Prudential AMC eye IPOs in November

Upcoming IPOs in November

Orkla India's IPO opens October 29 and closes October 31, offering shares between ₹695-730 each and targeting ₹1,668cr.

Later this month, Billionbrains Garage Ventures and Lenskart are expected to launch their own IPOs, aiming for ₹6,500cr and ₹6,000cr.

Next up: Pine Labs (₹5,500cr) and ICICI Prudential AMC with the biggest offering at over ₹9,000cr.

If you're curious about India's investment scene, this wave is definitely one to watch.