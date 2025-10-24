Apple faces PS1.5B penalty for app store monopoly in UK
Apple just got hit with a massive £1.5 billion (about $1.8 billion) in potential damages by a UK tribunal for abusing its App Store power—mainly by blocking rival app stores and forcing developers to pay steep 30% fees.
This move hurt roughly 36 million iPhone and iPad users in the UK over nearly 10 years.
Apple's rules were unfair, making apps pricier
The tribunal said Apple's rules were unfair, making apps pricier and limiting choices for everyone.
This isn't just a UK thing—regulators worldwide (think US, India, South Korea, and more) are now watching Big Tech closely.
The ruling sets a new bar for holding tech giants accountable and could lead to more competition—and potentially better deals—for all of us down the line.
Apple says it'll appeal
This is the first big class-action win against a tech giant in the UK, putting real pressure on Apple and other companies to play fair.
Apple says it'll appeal, but either way, it's clear that global regulators are stepping up to challenge app store monopolies.