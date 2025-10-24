Boeing defense workers' strike nearing end with new contract offer
After almost 80 days on strike, over 3,200 Boeing defense plant workers in Missouri and Illinois are about to vote on a new contract offer this Sunday, October 26, 2025.
The walkout began back in August when workers turned down a deal with a 20% four-year wage bump, $5,000 signing bonuses, and some retirement tweaks—saying it just wasn't enough.
What's the latest on the strike
Boeing made small tweaks to its last offer, but many workers still feel pay and benefits aren't where they should be.
The company has started hiring permanent replacements and moved some work elsewhere to keep things running.
Meanwhile, the union's own proposal—backed by most members—wasn't even considered by Boeing.
Why this vote matters
The strike is slowing production of key military aircraft like the F-15EX and F/A-18.
This weekend's vote could finally end the standoff and get things moving again—or drag out disruptions that ripple through Midwest manufacturing and US defense contracts.
For anyone watching how big labor disputes play out in real life, this is one to keep an eye on.