Boeing defense workers' strike nearing end with new contract offer

Boeing made small tweaks to its last offer, but many workers still feel pay and benefits aren't where they should be. The company has started hiring permanent replacements and moved some work elsewhere to keep things running. Meanwhile, the union's own proposal—backed by most members—wasn't even considered by Boeing.

Why this vote matters

The strike is slowing production of key military aircraft like the F-15EX and F/A-18.

This weekend's vote could finally end the standoff and get things moving again—or drag out disruptions that ripple through Midwest manufacturing and US defense contracts.

For anyone watching how big labor disputes play out in real life, this is one to keep an eye on.