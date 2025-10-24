Next Article
Infosys's ₹23/share dividend: Ex-date, payment date, TDS implications
Business
Infosys just bumped up its interim dividend to ₹23 per share for FY26—a 9.5% jump from last year's ₹21.
If you own Infosys stock by October 26, you're set to get this payout.
Dividend hits your account on November 7
The cash hits your account on November 7.
For most Indian investors, no TDS is deducted on dividends up to ₹10,000 a year; above that, expect a 10% TDS if your PAN is updated (20% if not).
Non-residents get taxed as per treaty rules.
Strong Q2 numbers support dividend hike
Infosys's strong Q2 FY26 numbers—13% higher net profit at ₹7,364 crore and revenue up by 9% to ₹44,490 crore—powered this decision.
Even with global uncertainty, Infosys is keeping investor rewards steady thanks to solid business growth.