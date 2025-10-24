Next Article
Gold, silver prices rise on MCX: Check rates
Business
Gold and silver made a comeback this week after slipping earlier, as investors watched for key US economic updates.
On the MCX, gold December futures rose to ₹1,23,550 per 10gm, while silver climbed to ₹1,48,811 per kg.
What experts say about gold's recovery
Experts say gold's recovery is linked to better US-India trade vibes and some uncertainty around US policy.
Rahul Kalantri from Mehta Equities pointed out that people are shifting toward riskier investments as demand for safe-haven metals cools off in India.
Both analysts agree that the upcoming US inflation data could set the tone for where prices go next.