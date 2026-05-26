What are Trump's plans for Iran's enriched uranium

United States President Donald Trump has proposed options for the disposal of Iran 's enriched uranium stockpile if a peace deal is reached between the two nations. He suggested that the uranium, which he called "Nuclear Dust," will either be immediately turned over to the US to be "destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with...Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event."

Ongoing talks Disposal of enriched uranium contentious in Qatar negotiations The disposal of Iran's enriched uranium has been a major point of contention in ongoing negotiations in Qatar. The talks aim to end hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian officials have maintained that their nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and not intended for weaponization. Per AP, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the fate of Iran's nuclear material has not been part of the talks, adding the "focus..is on ending the war...at this stage."

Military action US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities Before the current ceasefire, US forces had already targeted Iranian nuclear facilities. Two sites were struck in March: the Ardakan yellowcake production plant and the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex. These facilities were also targeted during earlier attacks by the US and Israel on Iran last June. After the attacks, Trump claimed the facilities were "obliterated." However, the fate of approximately 400kg of uranium enriched to 60% remains unknown.

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