Ayushmann's film bounced back slightly on Tuesday

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' bounces back; nears ₹55cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am May 27, 202611:12 am

What's the story

The Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has seen a slight increase in its box office collections on Tuesday. Despite being in its second week of release and crossing the ₹50cr mark globally, the film is yet to do so domestically. The Mudassar Aziz directorial had a slow start with earnings of ₹29cr in its first week.