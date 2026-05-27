'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' bounces back; nears ₹55cr
What's the story
The Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has seen a slight increase in its box office collections on Tuesday. Despite being in its second week of release and crossing the ₹50cr mark globally, the film is yet to do so domestically. The Mudassar Aziz directorial had a slow start with earnings of ₹29cr in its first week.
Box office performance
A look at the film's collection in numbers
The film added another ₹7.35cr to its total box office numbers in its second weekend. On Day 12, it saw a 12% increase from the previous day's collection, netting ₹1.4cr across 2,919 shows. This brought the total India gross collection to ₹46.29cr and the total India net collection stands at ₹39cr. The overseas earnings were also modest at ₹0.15cr on Day 12, taking the total overseas gross to ₹7.55cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹53.84cr.
Competition
Reasons behind the film's struggle at box office
The film is struggling to rake in good numbers due to mixed reactions from the audience and stiff competition from new releases. It is up against Chand Mera Dil, Karuppu, and Drishyam 3. Apart from the lead cast, Vijay Raaz, Vishal Vashishtha, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Guneet Singh Sodhi, and Deepika Amin are also part of the film.