Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses ₹250cr milestone on Day 12
What's the story
The mythological mass entertainer Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, saw a significant drop in its collections on Day 12. The film raked in ₹4.45cr net in India from 4,470 shows on its second Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. This marks a 24.6% decline from the ₹5.9cr net collected on Monday when it was screened across 4,457 shows. The film is directed by RJ Balaji.
Global success
'Karuppu' overseas gross collection stands at ₹69cr
Despite the drop in collections, Karuppu has crossed another major milestone at the global box office. With the ₹4.45cr net collected in India on Day 12 and an additional ₹1cr from overseas markets, the film's worldwide total has now reached a whopping ₹253.26cr. The film's overseas gross collection stands at ₹69cr while its India gross collection has reached ₹184.26cr.
Regional dominance
Film's performance in India on Day 12
The Tamil version of Karuppu once again dominated the film's performance on Day 12. It contributed ₹3.65cr net from 3,073 shows with an occupancy of 25%. The Telugu version added ₹80L net from 1,397 shows and registered an occupancy of 18%. The film's total India net collection stands at ₹159.2cr, primarily driven by its stellar performance in Tamil Nadu.