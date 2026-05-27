'Karuppu' box office collection

Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses ₹250cr milestone on Day 12

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:42 am May 27, 202610:42 am

What's the story

The mythological mass entertainer Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, saw a significant drop in its collections on Day 12. The film raked in ₹4.45cr net in India from 4,470 shows on its second Tuesday, according to Sacnilk. This marks a 24.6% decline from the ₹5.9cr net collected on Monday when it was screened across 4,457 shows. The film is directed by RJ Balaji.