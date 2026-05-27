Lakshya-Ananya's 'Chand Mera Dil' finally crosses ₹20cr worldwide
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has crossed the ₹20cr mark worldwide. The film, which was released on May 22, has been performing steadily at the box office despite facing tough competition from Hollywood's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is directed by Vivek Soni.
Box office performance
'Chand Mera Dil' earns ₹2.1cr net in India on Tuesday
On its fifth day, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹2.1cr across 4,119 shows in India. This was a slight dip of 6.7% from the previous day's collection of ₹2.25cr net. The film's overall occupancy remained stable at an average of 19.45% throughout the day, peaking at 27.62% during night shows.
Regional performance
Mumbai and Pune lead the way for 'Chand Mera Dil'
Chand Mera Dil saw the highest occupancy in Chennai at 42.3% across nine shows. Mumbai followed with a 24.3% occupancy across 261 shows, while Pune recorded a significant 33% occupancy across 82 shows. In Delhi NCR, the film had an overall occupancy of 18.5% from its widest release of 654 shows. Ahmedabad and Surat recorded lower occupancies of around 12%.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film opened with ₹3cr in India on Day 1, with a slight increase to ₹3.65cr on Saturday and ₹4.25cr on Sunday as occupancies improved. However, it witnessed a drop in collections once weekdays began, falling to ₹2.25cr on Monday and further dipping to ₹2.1cr on Tuesday. The total India gross collection now stands at ₹18.16cr, while net collections have hit ₹15.35cr so far. With ₹2.65cr from overseas, the overall gross is ₹20.81cr.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Chand Mera Dil'
Chand Mera Dil revolves around two college students who fall in love, face an unplanned pregnancy, and decide to keep the baby. Their relationship is tested over time, leading to a turning point in the story. Apart from Lakshya and Panday, the film also stars Aastha Singh as Jyotsna. It also features Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in pivotal roles.