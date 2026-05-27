Lakshya-Ananya's 'Chand Mera Dil' finally crosses ₹20cr worldwide

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , has crossed the ₹20cr mark worldwide. The film, which was released on May 22, has been performing steadily at the box office despite facing tough competition from Hollywood's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and Ayushmann Khurrana 's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. It is directed by Vivek Soni.

Box office performance 'Chand Mera Dil' earns ₹2.1cr net in India on Tuesday On its fifth day, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹2.1cr across 4,119 shows in India. This was a slight dip of 6.7% from the previous day's collection of ₹2.25cr net. The film's overall occupancy remained stable at an average of 19.45% throughout the day, peaking at 27.62% during night shows.

Regional performance Mumbai and Pune lead the way for 'Chand Mera Dil' Chand Mera Dil saw the highest occupancy in Chennai at 42.3% across nine shows. Mumbai followed with a 24.3% occupancy across 261 shows, while Pune recorded a significant 33% occupancy across 82 shows. In Delhi NCR, the film had an overall occupancy of 18.5% from its widest release of 654 shows. Ahmedabad and Surat recorded lower occupancies of around 12%.

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Collection details Looking at the film in numbers The film opened with ₹3cr in India on Day 1, with a slight increase to ₹3.65cr on Saturday and ₹4.25cr on Sunday as occupancies improved. However, it witnessed a drop in collections once weekdays began, falling to ₹2.25cr on Monday and further dipping to ₹2.1cr on Tuesday. The total India gross collection now stands at ₹18.16cr, while net collections have hit ₹15.35cr so far. With ₹2.65cr from overseas, the overall gross is ₹20.81cr.

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