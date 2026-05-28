Twisha Sharma case: MP HC cancels Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has canceled the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh, a former judge and the mother-in-law of Twisha Sharma. The decision was taken by Justice Devnarayan Mishra after hearing arguments in the case. "In light of above factual aspects of the case and the allegation levelled against the respondent (Giribala Singh), the anticipatory bail order .... is hereby quashed," the order stated.

Twitter Post CBI team arrives at residence after bail quashed #WATCH | Twisha Sharma death case | A CBI team arrives at the residence of Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ZM6P5FpgAe — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 28, 2026

Evidence review Additional injuries found on Sharma's body The court found that allegations were not only against Samarth Singh, Sharma's husband, but also against Giribala. According to the court, Twisha sent some WhatsApp messages to her family before her death that included allegations against Giribala. The court also noted that Twisha had sustained additional injuries before her death. "From the postmortem, it is...clear that six other injuries were found in the body." These included four on her left arm and one each on her ring finger and head.

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Family allegations In-laws accused of domestic violence, harassment Twisha's family has accused her in-laws of domestic violence and harassment. They have also alleged that Giribala, a retired judge and current president of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Madhya Pradesh, was involved. An FIR was filed by the Katara Hills police station to investigate the death. The anticipatory bail was initially granted by a sessions court on May 15. However, this order was challenged by Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma and the State of Madhya Pradesh.

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Legal criticism Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slams sessions court During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slammed the sessions court for granting anticipatory bail without considering all facts. He said, "The bail was granted same day. The (trial) court could have waited a day or two examined well." Mehta also objected to Giribala's media interactions, saying they could influence witnesses and create a narrative against Twisha.