'I'll personally talk...': Mika Singh backs Ranveer amid ban row

Singer Mika Singh has publicly supported actor Ranveer Singh amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Don 3. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor on Monday. Singh, who has faced a temporary ban from FWICE in the past , said he would personally speak to the film body to resolve this dispute.

Support 'I know FWICE very well' Speaking to the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Singh vouched for Ranveer's character. He said, "Ranveer Singh is such a good and down-to-earth person. I know FWICE very well, and I'll personally meet them and talk to them. After all, we are the bhais."

Casting controversy Creative differences between Ranveer and producers led to controversy Ranveer was announced as the new Don in 2023, taking over a role earlier played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, reports of creative differences between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment soon surfaced. The actor was reportedly upset with delays and the absence of a locked script, while producer Farhan Akhtar rejected those claims and was miffed with Ranveer exiting after they spent around ₹45cr on pre-production.

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Directive details FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Ranveer On May 25, FWICE issued a formal non-cooperation directive, alleging that Ranveer had not responded to repeated summons. FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit warned that affiliated workers (there are over 4 lakh members) across India would not work with him on films, advertisements, or any other projects until he personally addressed the matter before the body.

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