Before Ranveer, these stars were banned by Bollywood film body

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently banned Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for walking out of Farhan Akhtar 's Don 3. This isn't the first time FWICE has imposed a ban on an actor. In the past, they have banned Pakistani artists like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. Let's take a look at other celebrities who have faced FWICE bans in the past, and what their aftermath was.

Historical bans Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan FWICE has previously banned all Pakistani artists from working or performing in India during the 2016 Uri attacks and last year's Pahalgam terror attacks. This meant Khan and Mahira, who were especially popular in India, were barred from Indian productions. The federation also urged Indian artists and technicians not to work with any Pakistani national worldwide.

Controversial collaboration Diljit Dosanjh Last year, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was banned by FWICE after he appeared alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the Punjabi comedy Sardaar Ji 3. The film was released globally but not in India. Despite the ban, Dosanjh went on to shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is set to release on June 12. He also graced the screen in Border 2 earlier this year.

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Singer's ban Mika Singh In 2019, singer Mika Singh was briefly banned by FWICE for performing at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan. The wedding was of a very close associate of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. After meeting with FWICE officials and explaining his side of the story, the ban on Singh was lifted.

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