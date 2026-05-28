Google employee arrested for profiting $1.2M using company secrets

A Google employee has been arrested for allegedly using insider information to win big on the prediction platform Polymarket. Michele Spagnuolo, a Google engineer, is facing charges of violating insider trading laws over multiple bets he placed through the platform. The US Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the charges against him on Wednesday.

Details Spagnuolo placed bets earning him $1.2 million in winnings Despite being an Italian citizen residing in Switzerland, Spagnuolo was arrested and presented before a federal judge in New York. He allegedly used his early access to information through his work at Google to place bets that earned him $1.2 million in winnings. A Google spokesperson confirmed the company is "working with law enforcement on their investigation" and has placed the employee on leave pending further action.

Accusations Google and Polymarket's response to the incident The internal information allegedly used by Spagnuolo was confidential marketing material accessed "using a tool available to all employees." However, the Google spokesperson clarified that "using such confidential information to place bets is a serious breach of our policies." The Polymarket platform also confirmed it had "worked closely" with authorities on the investigation into Spagnuolo's activities.

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Investigation How the FBI linked Spagnuolo to his bets The US Attorney's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) worked together on Spagnuolo's arrest. Even though he traded under the name AlphaRaccoon on Polymarket and made bets with cryptocurrency from different accounts, the FBI was able to link his accounts by finding one opened with an Italian ID card. This led them back to Spagnuolo, who had worked at Google for over 12 years as an information security engineer.

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