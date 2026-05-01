IPL 2026: RR's Donovan Ferreira floors DC with 14-ball 47*

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Donovan Ferreira punished Delhi Capitals (DC) with a blistering knock of 47 off 14 balls in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. He came to the crease when RR were 167/4 and in the same over, they became 168/5. Just when DC had crawled back, Ferreira spoiled the party and helped RR finish strongly.

Knock RR score 225/6 with Ferreira smashing whirlwind knock Reeling at 168/5, it was looking difficult for RR to somehow finish on a high with the momentum swinging DC's way. However, RR managed 225/6 with Ferreira smashing a whirlwind 47*. In the 18th over, he smashed Kuldeep Yadav for three sixes. He targeted Mitchell Starc next, hitting a four and a six. T Natarajan was then hit for two sixes and a four.

Stats 229 runs in IPL 2026 for Ferreira Ferreira's knock was laced with two fours and six sixes. He struck at 335.71. With this knock, Ferreira has raced to 229 runs in IPL 2026 from 7 matches at 45.80. He owns two fifties (SR: 177.51). Overall, he has 238 runs from 12 IPL games at 29.75 (SR: 166-plus). He has hit 16 sixes.

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Information Ferreira shines in his 150th T20 match As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 150th T20 match, Ferreira now owns 2,735 runs from 126 innings at 28.48. His strike rate reads 168.2. He has clobbered 185 sixes and 182 fours. He owns 12 fifties.