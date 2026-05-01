KL Rahul completes 8,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Dashing Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul has crossed the 8,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The star opener reached the milestone with his 17th run against Rajasthan Royals in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. He hammered a match-winning knock of 75 off 40 balls as DC clocked their highest successful chase. Here are further details.

Elite list Rahul joins these Indian players Rahul made his T20 debut in 2013 and has been a consistent performer in the format. In 248 T20 matches, Rahul owns 8,558 runs from 235 innings at 43. Overall, Rahul became only the seventh Indian batter to reach this landmark in T20s. He has joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson.

Numbers Eight tons and 71 fifties in T20 cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul averages a brilliant 43 in T20 cricket as his strike rate goes over 138. He has tallied eight tons in the format besides 71 half-centuries. Rahul made an unbeaten 152 in his recent outing against Punjab Kings. This is the highest score by an Indian in Men's T20 cricket. It is also the highest IPL score by an Indian.

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IPL Best average in IPL history Rahul raced to 5,655 runs from 154 IPL games. His average of 46.73 is the best among batters with at least 2,500 IPL runs (SR: 138-plus). Rahul has scored six tons in the IPL, which is the joint-third-most for any batter along with Chris Gayle. The duo is only behind Jos Buttler (7) and Kohli (8). Rahul clocked his 43rd IPL fifty.

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