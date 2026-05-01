Riyan Parag completes 200 T20 sixes with 90 versus DC

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag hit a superb 90-run knock versus Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. He walked to the crease when RR were 12/2. Parag steadied the ship alongside Dhruv Jurel, adding a 102-run stand for the 3rd wicket. He also added 53 runs alongside Ravindra Jadeja next. Here's more.

Knock Parag adds two solid partnerships before departing Parag started watchfully and complemented Jurel at the other end as the partnership started to build steadily. He then opened up and maintained a crucial scoring rate. The 102-run stand deflated DC as both players looked in sync. After Jurel's dismissal, Jadeja joined Parag and the two added a 53-run stand. However, DC pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed both set batters in the 17th over.

Stats IPL: 8th fifty and 99 sixes for Parag Parag scored 90 off 50 balls. His knock had 5 sixes and 8 fours. With this knock, the RR captain has raced to 1,773 runs from 94 IPL games (82 innings) at 25.69. This was the batter's 8th IPL fifty. He is one shy of 100 IPL sixes (99). Against DC, Parag has amassed 284 runs from 12 matches at 28.4 (50s: 3).

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