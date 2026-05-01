Mitchell Starc returns with a bang, claims three-fer versus RR

Bowling

Starc does a decent job for DC

The first ball of the match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Yashasvi Jaiswal smash Starc for a six. However, the experienced pacer fought back and dismissed the southpaw caught and bowled. He bowled another over in the powerplay before returning in the 17th over where he dismissed set batters Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag. He finished off by conceding 13 runs (19th over).