Mitchell Starc returns with a bang, claims three-fer versus RR
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) fast bowler Mitchell Starc made a sound return to cricket as he picked up a three-fer versus Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Friday. Australia's Starc last played in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season in January. The left-arm pacer finished with 3/40 against RR, who made 225/6 in 20 overs.
Bowling
Starc does a decent job for DC
The first ball of the match at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw Yashasvi Jaiswal smash Starc for a six. However, the experienced pacer fought back and dismissed the southpaw caught and bowled. He bowled another over in the powerplay before returning in the 17th over where he dismissed set batters Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag. He finished off by conceding 13 runs (19th over).
Stats
Starc gets to 68 IPL wickets
With this three-fer, Starc has raced to 68 wickets in the IPL from 53 matches at 22.69. His economy rate is 8.64. Versus the Royals, Starc now has 10 scalps from 9 IPL matches at 23.2. Overall in T20 cricket, the veteran pacer has bagged 220 wickets from 159 matches at 20.63, as per ESPNcricinfo.