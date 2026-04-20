'Latent' controversy: Samay Raina feared going bankrupt like Amitabh Bachchan

Comedian Samay Raina recently opened up about the financial impact of the controversy surrounding his YouTube show, India's Got Latent. Speaking on Dostcast, he revealed that he "lost everything" due to the backlash. He also expressed fear of going bankrupt like Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan did in the early 2000s after his production company went bust .

Financial fallout Raina reveals the financial mess he was in Raina told Dostcast, "I lost all the upcoming episodes because everyone was scared and didn't want their episode to be uploaded. I also lost the sponsors for those episodes." "I had already received their payments and invested them in fixed deposits. I had to break those FDs and return the money. I was in a mess."

Emotional toll How the controversy impacted his mental health Raina further shared that he was scared of going bankrupt like Bachchan. "I knew no brand would come on board. My biggest fear was that I would go broke and fall into debt, like what happened with Amitabh Bachchan." He also revealed that the controversy took a toll on his mental health, leaving him feeling helpless and depressed.

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Career revival Raina bounces back, hints at 'IGL' season 2 Despite the setback, Raina managed to bounce back. He revealed that he pitched similar ideas to other brands and gradually stabilized his financial situation. "I made that whole money back through my podcast. If anyone would ask about the case, I would always make a joke because I can't be serious, the case was still going on in court," he said. He also hinted at a second season of India's Got Latent, leaving fans excited.

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