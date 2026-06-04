Ranveer-'Don 3' conflict still on: Now, Producers Guild to mediate 

The ongoing controversy over Ranveer Singh 's exit from Don 3 is far from over. Even though the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against him, the Producers Guild of India is now stepping in for another round of mediation, as per Mid-Day. The goal will be to amicably sort out the differences between Singh and Don 3 producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani .

Mediation talks 'We encourage an amicable resolution...but there's always the court route' The Producers Guild of India is planning to hold fresh discussions in the coming weeks to resolve the standoff between Singh and Excel Entertainment. Manish Goswami, vice-president of the Guild, confirmed this but did not specify a timeline. He told the portal, "The Guild is yet to formally table the deal. From here, it can go two ways." "We encourage an amicable resolution and hope the parties can resolve the matter through dialogue. But there is always the court route."

Industry protocols Guild's plans for industry-wide protocols The upcoming meetings are likely to address more than just the immediate dispute. The Guild is also looking to establish clearer industry-wide protocols around actor commitments and better protections for producers. This indicates that the Don 3 controversy has prompted a wider rethink of how Bollywood handles professional agreements.

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Payment resolution Excel Entertainment clears pending payments Amid the ongoing dispute, Excel Entertainment has reportedly cleared all pending payments to those associated with Don 3. The production house had alleged a loss of ₹45 crore due to Singh's abrupt exit from the film, which was set to go on floors just weeks before his withdrawal. However, they have now ensured that no one associated with the project faces a loss of livelihood.

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