Did Ranveer Singh send legal notice to FWICE?

In a new twist to the ongoing controversy between actor Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), the actor has reportedly sent a legal notice to the organization. This development comes after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh last week, effectively calling for a ban on him in Bollywood . The directive was issued following Farhan Akhtar 's complaint that Singh had exited his film Don 3 just days before its shoot was set to begin.

Legal action Singh's legal notice was sent on Tuesday According to Hindustan Times, Singh sent the legal notice on Tuesday. The details of the notice are not yet public, but it is expected that FWICE will have to respond to it in court. Last week, FWICE had instructed all its members not to work on any project starring Singh. This decision was taken after Akhtar expressed concerns over Singh's sudden exit from Don 3, which he said could lead to financial losses for the producer and impact the film's execution.

Directive details Singh's exit apparently caused 'Don' makers hefty losses In its notice issued on May 25, FWICE stated that Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment had already spent around ₹45cr on Don 3's pre-production. The organization expressed concern that Singh's sudden withdrawal from the project could expose the producer to severe financial losses. Later that day, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit told reporters at a press conference that they had sent multiple notices to Singh but received no response, prompting their decision to issue the non-cooperation directive.

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Legal standing Can FWICE legally 'ban' anyone? From a legal perspective, FWICE does not have the authority to ban any member of the film fraternity. In 2017, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled on a case filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stating that FWICE's mandate that a producer could only engage with its members violated the Competition Act, 2002. The CCI also stated that FWICE cannot impose any penalty to enforce this clause.

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