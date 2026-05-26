Can FWICE really stop Ranveer from working in Bollywood?

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) recently issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh for his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar 's Don 3. This has sparked a debate on the legal implications of such a directive and whether an actor can challenge it. Here's what you need to know about FWICE's powers and the potential consequences for Singh.

FWICE explained What is FWICE and its relevance in Bollywood? FWICE is an umbrella body of 38 unions representing workers in the Hindi film and television industry. This includes technicians, crew members, actors, producers, and directors. The Indian Film and Television Directors's Association (IFTDA) is one of the influential bodies within this ecosystem. When a non-cooperation directive is issued by FWICE, it acts as a trade-union boycott where members are instructed not to work with the concerned individual until the dispute is resolved.

Dispute origin Why did FWICE issue a non-cooperation directive against Singh? The controversy started when Singh exited Don 3, leading to financial losses and contractual issues for Akhtar and the producers. FWICE President Ashoke Pandit said the federation tried to hear Singh's side, but he initially did not respond. Later, he sent an email saying FWICE had no jurisdiction over the dispute as it was contractual in nature. This led to FWICE holding a press conference and issuing a non-cooperation directive against him.

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Official statement Singh's response to the non-cooperation directive After the non-cooperation directive was issued, Singh's spokesperson released a statement saying he holds "deep respect and goodwill" for everyone involved with Don 3. The statement added that Singh has consciously chosen to maintain silence on the issue, believing that professional discussions should be handled with dignity and mutual respect. "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, (Ranveer's) focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead," read the statement.

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