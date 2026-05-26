'Pralay': Amid FWICE ban, let's explore Ranveer Singh's next project

After the success of Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh is all set to star in a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller titled Pralay. The film, set in a dystopian Mumbai, will be directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment. It will also mark Mehta's theatrical directorial debut. But will the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) calling an industry-wide ban on Singh affect its production?

Film details First, know more about the film and director Pralay is set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, where the city has been ravaged by zombies. The film will reportedly use AI-enhanced visuals to depict a decaying version of the city. Mehta previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere, and is known for his realistic storytelling style. He is the son of filmmaker Hansal and has produced films like Shahid and Aligarh.

Production updates Singh and Mehta have locked the script Singh and Mehta have reportedly locked the script for Pralay and pre-production is already underway. An earlier report had revealed, "Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script." "The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, 'Pralay' is on track to go on floors by August 2026."

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