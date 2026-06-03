FWICE lifts ban after Ranveer's legal notice 

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) lifted its non-cooperation directive against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Wednesday. The decision comes a day after Singh sent a legal notice to the film body over imposing a ban on him for leaving Excel Entertainment's Don 3. In an official statement, FWICE said they decided to withdraw the directive "in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry."

Statement 'Differences within fraternity should be resolved through dialogue' FWICE added, "It has always been our endeavor that differences or disputes within the fraternity are resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible cooperation rather than prolonged discord." "In continuation of the same spirit of responsibility toward the industry and its members, we hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr Ranveer Singh with immediate effect."

Mutual respect 'We also appreciate the assurance extended by IMPPA...' FWICE also thanked the Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) for their assurance to address the concerns raised by both parties. "We also appreciate the assurance extended by IMPPA that the concerns and issues involved in the matter shall be addressed seriously and constructively with all concerned parties, with a sincere endeavor toward achieving an amicable, fair, and mutually beneficial resolution at the earliest," they stated.

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