'Paid PR': Shilpa Shinde on backlash over fake harassment allegation

Actor Shilpa Shinde has defended herself against the backlash she faced after admitting that her 2016 sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli were false. In a video posted on social media, she said, "Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR." She thanked her well-wishers for understanding her.

Defense 'I am not standing in front of you to justify' Shinde further said, "Without understanding the situation, people are writing all kinds of things. I knew this was going to happen because the world never appreciates anything good." "I am not standing in front of you to justify myself. I am standing in front of my own conscience because that lie was a lie." "Nobody asked me to say it. I could never live with that lie."

Regret 'I was in a state where I was contemplating suicide' Shinde said, "The person on whom I put the blame knows what happened. I am sorry." "The word 'sorry' is very small, but he also knows the situation I was in. At that time, I felt I had no other option. I was in a state where I was contemplating suicide." She added that she didn't do it for money as she had already left the show and accepted the blame that was put on her.

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Public reaction Outrage over her statement Shinde's recent admission has sparked outrage online, with many social media users and organizations calling for her arrest. One user wrote, "The audacity to say all this in public because they know police won't take action against them." Another commented, "This selfish woman destroyed a man's life, and now she's shedding crocodile tears. Absolutely shameless. If she isn't arrested, it will be a huge shame on Mumbai Police."

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