Did Shilpa Shinde admit her sexual harassment allegations were false?

Shilpa Shinde , the star of the hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain , has confessed that her allegations of sexual harassment against producer Sanjay Kohli were false. The actor revealed that she felt trapped during a contract dispute and believed she had no other choice. She said in a recent interview, "Today, I want to say that the allegations I made were not true. I am admitting this for the first time."

Dispute details What led to the legal dispute? Shinde alleged that the main issue was an exclusive contract she was being forced to sign. The agreement would have barred her from taking up any other projects and negotiating better pay in the future. "At that time, the idea was basically to scare me. I was being asked to sign a contract that would stop me from working anywhere else."

Escalating tensions The production house cornered her for not signing exclusive contract Shinde alleged that after she refused to sign the contract, the production team changed her shooting schedule and rushed through multiple episodes. She claimed nearly 10 episodes were shot in two days. Soon after, she was allegedly told she wouldn't be needed on set anymore without any explanation. "At that time I filed a sexual harassment complaint against my producer because I felt I had no other option left," Shinde revealed.

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Legal knowledge More than a decade later, the matter is settled Shinde, who has a law background, said she understood the legal process. The dispute was eventually settled with both parties agreeing not to talk about it publicly, and the production settling her dues. More than 10 years later, Shinde feels ready to speak about it now. Interestingly, her relationship with the producers improved over time, and she even worked with them again. More recently, she embraced her iconic character once more in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0.

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