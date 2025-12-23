Shilpa Shinde reveals what really led to her 'Bhabiji' exit

Shilpa Shinde , who is synonymous with the character of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, has finally opened up about her sudden exit from the show. She returned to reprise her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. In an interview with Mid-Day, she revealed that some people from the channel tried to exploit her character's popularity for their own benefit.

Control tactics Shinde accused makers of trying to control her Shinde alleged that the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai attempted to control her while she was on the show. "At that time, every show except ours had flopped. So, these people wanted to exert control on our show." "They tried to gain publicity for the channel through me. They sent me to a TV award ceremony in my character's outfit! Whether from the channel or other authorities, the bottom line was to control me."

Departure details 'I was completely sidelined...': Shinde on her exit Shinde also revealed that despite her hard work and dedication to the show, she felt ignored and sidelined. "Even after giving everything to the show for a year, I was completely sidelined. A lot of misunderstandings were created." "I took this experience as a lesson, it showed me the real [nature] of people. I didn't have any complaints with my co-stars."