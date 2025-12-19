Shubhangi Atre is 'good actor but...': 'Bhabiji...' star Shilpa Shinde 

Television actor Shilpa Shinde , who became a household name after playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is back in the iconic role! After her controversial exit in 2016, Shubhangi Atre took over the character. Now, with Atre stepping down, Shinde is reprising the beloved role once again. In a recent interview with TellyChakkar, she acknowledged Atre's work on the show for nearly 10 years.

Mutual respect Shinde listened to Atre's praise and acknowledged her talent Atre had complimented the Bigg Boss 11 winner. To this, Shinde said, "Sahi kaha hai. Sahi pakde hain, use pata hai." Further, when asked about Atre as an actor, she said, "Dekhiye as an actor... very frankly... achhi actress hai but comedy sabke bas ki baat nahi hai." "Aur uske baad kisiko copy karna wo bohot mushkil hai bohot pressure hota hai."

Challenges Shinde emphasized the difficulty of copying iconic roles Shinde further emphasized the difficulty of stepping into an iconic role. "Dekho aaj main kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, toh wo copy ho jaati hai chahe main kitni achhi acting karu." She also said that had Atre played a completely original character, she might have been even more popular. However, not everyone agreed with Shinde. People commented on how Atre hadn't copied Shinde but made the character even more popular with his treatment of it.