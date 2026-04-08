'Latent' controversy: Samay reveals BeerBiceps asked same question 8 times
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently revisited the infamous India's Got Latent controversy in his latest stand-up special, Samay Raina- Still Alive. He revealed that the controversial episode featuring content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, had more obscene content than what was reported. Despite editing out most of it, one question about parents was deemed obscene by some viewers.
Controversial question
'So when I saw the edit, I thought...'
Raina revealed that Allahbadia had asked the same objectionable question eight times in the episode. He explained his decision not to edit out this controversial question from the show, saying, "I swear on my mom, I'll tell you the truth. In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question 8 times." "And other than that he also asked some other weird questions." "So when I saw the edit, I thought, 'He's said some really inappropriate things.'"
Retention backlash
Raina thought he 'killed 99%' of the germs
Raina further explained his reasoning for keeping the controversial question in one segment, saying, "I thought I should keep that question once and remove all other bits." He added, "So in my point of view, I thought I had killed 99% of the germs."
Emotional toll
Controversy took an emotional toll on Raina
Raina also opened up about the emotional toll the controversy took on him. He revealed that he felt guilty once his peers started getting death threats and legal notices. "I saw one video that Balraj's wife sent me, and that broke me completely. That was the final nail in the coffin." The clip showed comedian Balraj's parents, who are in their 70s, pleading publicly after the backlash against their son.
About
All about the infamous 'Latent' controversy
The Latent controversy started when Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" After the episode aired, Allahbadia received severe backlash online. Raina also faced criticism from netizens. Multiple FIRs were filed against them, demanding cancellations. Later, both Raina and Allahbadia issued public apologies, and Raina even submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court.