'Latent' controversy: Samay reveals BeerBiceps asked same question 8 times

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina recently revisited the infamous India's Got Latent controversy in his latest stand-up special, Samay Raina- Still Alive. He revealed that the controversial episode featuring content creator Ranveer Allahbadia , aka BeerBiceps, had more obscene content than what was reported. Despite editing out most of it, one question about parents was deemed obscene by some viewers.

Controversial question 'So when I saw the edit, I thought...' Raina revealed that Allahbadia had asked the same objectionable question eight times in the episode. He explained his decision not to edit out this controversial question from the show, saying, "I swear on my mom, I'll tell you the truth. In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question 8 times." "And other than that he also asked some other weird questions." "So when I saw the edit, I thought, 'He's said some really inappropriate things.'"

Retention backlash Raina thought he 'killed 99%' of the germs Raina further explained his reasoning for keeping the controversial question in one segment, saying, "I thought I should keep that question once and remove all other bits." He added, "So in my point of view, I thought I had killed 99% of the germs."

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Emotional toll Controversy took an emotional toll on Raina Raina also opened up about the emotional toll the controversy took on him. He revealed that he felt guilty once his peers started getting death threats and legal notices. "I saw one video that Balraj's wife sent me, and that broke me completely. That was the final nail in the coffin." The clip showed comedian Balraj's parents, who are in their 70s, pleading publicly after the backlash against their son.

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