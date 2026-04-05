'Told Ranveer to tone it down...': Chanchlani recalls 'Latent' row

In 2025, the India's Got Latent controversy took the internet by storm after a controversial clip from the show went viral. The episode, featuring Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh, was criticized for its explicit content. Now, Chanchlani has spoken about the incident and its aftermath in an interview with Prakhar Gupta.

Preceding controversy 'The anger that was building...': Chanchlani on the episode Chanchlani revealed that the outrage over their episode was just the tip of the iceberg. He said, "All of us who were on that show, before us too, a lot of obscene things had already happened on it." "The anger that was building against Latent burst on our episode, that's what I believe. Things had been happening earlier, too, and there had already been controversy."

Chanchlani's response 'I didn't pay much attention...' Chanchlani also revealed that he didn't expect such a huge backlash. He said, "I was shooting for Ekaki. In the evening, when I finished, my brother told me that a Latent clip had exploded on X. I didn't pay much attention at first." "Even when we were there, Ranveer was trying to be cool, saying he'd have fun. He said things jokingly. I even told him during the break, 'Ranveer, tone it down a bit, this isn't the time.'"

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Legal proceedings When the police called him to explain YouTube culture As the controversy escalated into legal action, Chanchlani was the first to respond. He said, "When the case happened, no one was here. Samay was in the US, Ranveer went underground, and Apoorva also disappeared." "In Bandra, the police only knew me because they knew my father. They called us to the police station." He added that explaining YouTube culture itself became a task for him during this process.

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Escalation 'Effigies of mine were burned' The situation escalated further when a case was also filed in Assam. "At one point, it became a joke. We had gone to Assam; even the Assam CM filed a case." "He posted on X with my name, and after that it spiraled from everywhere. Effigies of mine were burned."

Chanchlani's regret Chanchlani wasn't happy with his presence in the episode Chanchlani admitted he sensed something was off during the shoot. "That day I told my team that things had gone a bit too far because of what Ranveer said." "But the format of Latent is such that unhinged conversations happen, so I didn't think much of it." He also revealed he wasn't happy with his own presence in the episode. "I wasn't happy with the episode. I didn't say much there."