Samay Raina's 'Still Alive' racks 22M views in 24 hours

Comedian Samay Raina 's latest stand-up special, Still Alive, has taken the internet by storm. The YouTube release has reportedly racked up over 22 million views in just 24 hours. This marks his return to the comedy scene after a year-long hiatus following the controversy surrounding his show India's Got Latent. In this special, he humorously addressed past controversies and personal struggles while delivering an emotional monologue.

Controversy Raina revealed he 'removed 99% of the inappropriate content' A significant portion of the special revolves around the controversial episode with podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. Raina revealed that the question that sparked outrage and multiple FIRs was asked several times during the shoot. "I swear on my mom, I'll tell you the truth. In that episode, BeerBiceps asked that question 8 times." "From my point of view, I had removed 99% of the inappropriate content," he said.

Emotional depth He also opened up about his childhood struggles Still Alive isn't just a comedy special; it's an emotional monologue. Raina opened up about his childhood bullying, struggles with his Kashmiri Pandit identity, and the backlash he faced after the India's Got Latent controversy. He broke down while recounting how police had to intervene when threats were made against his show's panel members. "Gunde aa chuke the, Habitat main tod phod chal rahi thi, police aa gayi," he said.

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