Kunal Kamra slams Ranveer Allahbadia for 'milking' 'Latent' controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra has slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia for "milking" the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent. The controversy stems from an episode of a show hosted by Samay Raina, where Allahbadia made a lewd remark about parents' intimacy. His remark triggered widespread backlash, resulting in FIRs across multiple states, court summons for several creators, including Kamra, and the eventual removal of episodes from YouTube.

Reflection Allahbadia reflected on the impact of the controversy Now, taking to X, Allahbadia said, "It took me and my team 10 years to build BeerBiceps and The Ranveer Show to where they were." "And in one incident, a large part of it was shaken." "When the team looked to me for next steps, I found myself going back to Sant Kabir's doha: Dheere dheere se mana, dheere sab kuch hoye, mali seeche sou ghada, Ritu aaye phal hoye." "A simple reminder that growth takes time, so does rebuilding."

Kamra's statement 'The whole comedy fraternity took a hit' Kamra replied sharply to Allahbadia. "30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent." "The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you're." "Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out...the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny comedians difficult." "You're a contraceptive for creativity, stop milking this & go back to what you do best, which is being a hurdle for upward social change while FraudCasting & clout chasing."

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Twitter Post See their posts here 30+ artists including me were summoned by authorities for being on Latent.

The whole comedy fraternity took a hit because of how stupid you’re. Shows were canceled, Venues pulled out, Judgements made, the pathetic shadow of your stupidity still continues to make lives of funny… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 25, 2026

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