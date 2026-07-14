Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' finally crosses ₹90cr on Day 11
What's the story
The action spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, has seen a massive drop in its box office collection. On Day 11 of its release (Monday), the film collected a mere ₹0.75 crore across 2,290 shows. This is a staggering 66.7% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹2.25 crore. The total India gross collections now stand at ₹64.79 crore and total India net collections at ₹54.35 crore so far.
Occupancy decline
Overall occupancy for 'Alpha' on Day 11
The overall occupancy for Alpha on Day 11 was just 10.39%.
The film's morning shows saw a footfall of 5.23%, which increased to 11.46% for afternoon shows and reached 10.62% during evening shows. Night shows also witnessed a healthy occupancy of 12.38%.
These numbers indicate that the film has resonated well with audiences, contributing to its steady box office performance despite the recent dip in collections.
With a ₹26.2cr overseas haul, its total worldwide gross is at ₹90.99cr, per Sacnilk.
Regional performance
Regional occupancy for 'Alpha' on Day 11
Alpha has continued to perform well in major regions, despite the overall drop in collections.
The film's occupancy for morning shows was highest in Lucknow at 5%, followed by Jaipur (10%) and Pune (11%).
In the afternoon, Lucknow again led with 29%, followed by Mumbai (10%) and Kolkata (10%).
The evening shows saw a peak occupancy of 18% in Lucknow, followed by Pune (10%) and Kolkata (9%).
Night shows were led by Chennai at 24%.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Alpha'
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe. It is the first female-led spy thriller in this universe and features an ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.
The film was released on July 3 and has a runtime of two hours and 21 minutes.