Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' finally crosses ₹90cr on Day 11

The overall occupancy for Alpha on Day 11 was just 10.39%.

The film's morning shows saw a footfall of 5.23%, which increased to 11.46% for afternoon shows and reached 10.62% during evening shows. Night shows also witnessed a healthy occupancy of 12.38%.

These numbers indicate that the film has resonated well with audiences, contributing to its steady box office performance despite the recent dip in collections.

With a ₹26.2cr overseas haul, its total worldwide gross is at ₹90.99cr, per Sacnilk.