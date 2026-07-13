Ranveer Singh to take paternity break after 'Pralay' schedule: Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Pralay next month, reported Variety India. The Dhurandhar star will be filming the zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, until Diwali. After that, he will take a paternity break as he and his wife-actor Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child. The second schedule of Pralay is likely to begin in 2027.
Film details
More about 'Pralay'
The film Pralay will be Singh's next major project after the success of Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, 2025. It was followed by an equally successful sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March this year. Mehta has co-written the screenplay of Pralay with Vishal Kapoor, known for Lootere. The cast and production timeline of the film are still under wraps.
Personal updates
Singh-Padukone welcomed their 1st child in 2024
Singh, who married Padukone in 2018 in Italy, welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024. The couple has mostly kept their daughter away from the public eye, only occasionally sharing glimpses of their parenting journey. They announced their second pregnancy with a joint Instagram post in April. Meanwhile, Padukone recently wrapped up a schedule for Siddharth Anand's King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She will also star in Atlee's sci-fi action film Raaka with Pushpa actor Allu Arjun.