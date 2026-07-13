'Pralay' shooting to begin next month

Ranveer Singh to take paternity break after 'Pralay' schedule: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Jul 13, 202611:12 am

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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Pralay next month, reported Variety India. The Dhurandhar star will be filming the zombie thriller, directed by Jai Mehta, until Diwali. After that, he will take a paternity break as he and his wife-actor Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child. The second schedule of Pralay is likely to begin in 2027.