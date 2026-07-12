MG's new EV hatchback concept poses serious competition to MINI
What's the story
British carmaker MG, owned by China's SAIC, has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV) concept at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The new model, dubbed GO!, is a compact hatchback that could give Mini a run for its money. The GO! will be added to MG's existing EV lineup in the UK market, which includes the Cyberster roadster and other crossover models.
Market history
MG left the US market almost 50 years ago
Notably, MG hasn't been present in the US for almost 50 years. The last model to officially sell in America was the 1980 MGB. It left a mark with its rubber bumpers and leisurely performance but felt outdated compared to earlier versions. Despite this long absence from the American market, MG has continued to produce cars that appealed to a niche audience across the Atlantic as part of the Rover group.
EV evolution
MG has transformed into a modern EV manufacturer
In recent years, MG has been transformed into a modern manufacturer of efficient electric cars after being acquired by Chinese automaker SAIC. The MG4 crossover, which is sold in the UK, has been well-received for its affordability and cheerful design. Another model in the company's EV lineup is the Cyberster roadster with a convertible top and nearly 500hp on tap.
New entrant
The hatchback joins the MG family of EVs
The latest addition to MG's EV lineup, the GO! hatchback, has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Styled as a hot hatch, it joins a resurgence of this car type with models like Renault 5 Turbo 3E already tempting North American consumers. The GO! is likely to be affordably priced like its sibling model MG4.
Market potential
The GO! could be a credible rival to Mini
The potential success of a Chinese-made hatchback with a British badge in the US market is debatable. However, there are precedents such as BMW's successful reboot of Mini as a brand over 25 years ago. The MG GO! could be a credible rival to Mini in the UK market, even if MG isn't planning its return to America anytime soon.