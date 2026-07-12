MG's new EV hatchback concept poses serious competition to MINI

Market history

MG left the US market almost 50 years ago

Notably, MG hasn't been present in the US for almost 50 years. The last model to officially sell in America was the 1980 MGB. It left a mark with its rubber bumpers and leisurely performance but felt outdated compared to earlier versions. Despite this long absence from the American market, MG has continued to produce cars that appealed to a niche audience across the Atlantic as part of the Rover group.