Director Indra Kumar defends fat-shaming jokes in 'Dhamaal 4'

Role acceptance

Why Anand agreed to do 'Dhamaal 4'

Anand told PTI, "My first instinct was no [to the film]. I had to marinate with it, sit with it, and see how I can make it better." "The feedback that I got was that some people were triggered that I chose to do something like this because I'm always against people who are body-shaming. I was like, if someone is going to do this part, I'm going to do it."