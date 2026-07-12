Director Indra Kumar defends fat-shaming jokes in 'Dhamaal 4'
What's the story
Indra Kumar, the director of Dhamaal 4, has defended the film against criticism over fat-shaming jokes directed at actor Anjali Anand's character. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, he said that the actor was "very happy" with her role and understood its comedic context before signing on. The comedy, which stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, among others, was released on Friday to mixed reviews.
Director's defense
'Anjali was very happy with the role': Kumar
Kumar said, "I really loved Anjali, and she was very happy with the role. She has done an excellent job." "The humor has context within the story, and the character arc gives those jokes meaning rather than reducing her to them."
Career progression
Anand's early career opportunities based on her looks
Meanwhile, Anand recently revealed that most of her early career opportunities were based on her body type. She said filmmakers cast her based on her appearance before recognizing her acting abilities. Her debut web series, Untag, was offered to her because of her physique, while later projects like Raat Jawan Hai and Dabba Cartel gave her more substantial roles.
Role acceptance
Why Anand agreed to do 'Dhamaal 4'
Anand told PTI, "My first instinct was no [to the film]. I had to marinate with it, sit with it, and see how I can make it better." "The feedback that I got was that some people were triggered that I chose to do something like this because I'm always against people who are body-shaming. I was like, if someone is going to do this part, I'm going to do it."
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Dhamaal 4'
Despite the controversy and mixed reviews, Dhamaal 4 has been performing well at the box office. The film has reportedly earned ₹36cr in its first two days. The movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar in key roles.