'Dhamaal 4' review: Ajay's comedy struggles to entertain

#3

Offers only sporadic fun

The franchise's biggest standout is the ensemble's chemistry, but here, the lead characters spend so much time apart that we never see it. The story is ripe with potential, but the writing is lackluster, and hollow, slapstick gags fail to induce a chuckle. Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) uses the word "bro" in every dialogue, and Deshmukh seems uncomfortable in his Bhojpuri avatar.