'Dhamaal 4' review: Ajay's comedy struggles to entertain
What's the story
After the success of Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011), and Total Dhamaal (2019), Indra Kumar is back with Dhamaal 4. Franchise regulars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi are joined by Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Kumar tries hard to make you giggle, placing gags one after another, but the movie feels exhausting, threadbare, and painfully predictable.
Plot
Let the treasure hunt begin again
Before dropping to his death from a cliff, Prithvi (Upendra Limaye) tells Guddu (Devgn), Lallan (Deshmukh), Adi (Warsi), and Manav (Jaaferi) about a hidden treasure. The men are joined by Paaro (Anand), Lallan's wife, and Rosy (Shaikh), Adi's estranged wife. A pirate named Adhoora (Kishan) chases the group, trying to outsmart them and acquire the jewels. Who will win this race?
#1
Don't expect anything new
Kumar makes it clear early on that the film does not run on logic or even a coherent script. The movie goes all out with its zany, madcap humor, staying true to the franchise's DNA. There's a sense of joy in meeting these lovable losers again, but sadly, most jokes fail to land. However, they're likely to appeal to children.
#2
More on the above aspect
The quality of Hindi comedies is rapidly deteriorating, but box-office sings a different story. Both Bhooth Bangla and Welcome 3 have soared despite mixed reviews, and since Dhamaal has a loyal fanbase, it will likely follow suit. Do the makers, then, not owe us quality? Alas, Kumar opts for recycled jokes, putting nostalgia over creativity. As a result, Dhamaal 4 hangs by a thread.
#3
Offers only sporadic fun
The franchise's biggest standout is the ensemble's chemistry, but here, the lead characters spend so much time apart that we never see it. The story is ripe with potential, but the writing is lackluster, and hollow, slapstick gags fail to induce a chuckle. Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) uses the word "bro" in every dialogue, and Deshmukh seems uncomfortable in his Bhojpuri avatar.
#4
When will India get past ableist humor?
Paaro is made the butt of body-shaming "jokes," with words like "bhaari" and "vada-pav" used for her. Gags on dwarfism and stuttering are also thrown in. Why choose decency when you can offend multiple communities simultaneously? Other jokes involve characters getting an electric shock from a faulty doorbell, and someone getting "scared" when a woman's makeup comes off. Did you laugh?
#5
Nearly all characters remain at a distance from us
In the climax, the film tries to add emotional scenes with manipulative music, but since the characters aren't ever properly established, we don't feel anything for them. Adi-Manav's scenes work somewhat, but no other character is worth remembering. Memorable comedies (Bhoothnath, Raja Babu, Hungama) often have a strong emotional hook, but Dhamaal 4 couldn't care less about characterization.
Verdict
Will only work for loyal fans; 2/5 stars
While stars draw fans to theaters, writing keeps them invested. Dhamaal 4 has achieved the former, but sorely lacks the latter. There are multiple meta references; some are creative, but the movie prioritizes fleeting gags over a coherent story. The actors try to salvage what they can, but the comedy demands patience and perseverance, ultimately leaving you exhausted. 2/5 stars.