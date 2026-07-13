Leak reveals Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold's design
What's the story
Ahead of its official launch on August 12, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has been spotted in a new "Pine" color. The leak comes from Mystic Leaks on Telegram and shows the device's back panel. The shade is a muted green with a light gold frame, similar to what we've seen in earlier renders of the phone.
Design details
Camera island has been refined
The overall design of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold remains largely unchanged from its predecessor. However, some refinements have been made, especially to the camera island. The flash is now bigger and sits on the left side of a pill-shaped cutout instead of having its own section outside it. This gives a cleaner look to the camera module on the new device.
Size comparison
Device will be slimmer than predecessor
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is said to be slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 10.1mm when folded and 4.8mm when unfolded. The back of the device looks similar to last year's model with a refined layout for the camera cutouts. The main and ultrawide cameras are at the bottom with an autofocus sensor below them, while a telephoto lens sits at the top-right corner of the island.