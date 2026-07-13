Alia's 'Alpha' nears ₹90cr worldwide after 10 days

Collection details

Looking at the film in numbers

The film opened with a strong ₹9.25cr on its first Friday (July 3), followed by ₹11.5cr and ₹13.25cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The earnings dipped to ₹3.85cr on Monday but picked up again with ₹4.25cr on Tuesday before settling at around the same figure for the rest of the week (₹2.85cr Wednesday, ₹2.6cr Thursday). It earned another ₹1.65cr on its second Friday, and maintained a steady pace over the weekend with collections of around ₹2-2.25cr per day thereafter (Saturday-Sunday).