Alia's 'Alpha' nears ₹90cr worldwide after 10 days
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's latest film, Alpha, has reportedly earned over ₹89cr worldwide after its 10th day in theaters. The seventh installment of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is the first women-led espionage drama in this franchise. Despite a modest start, the film saw significant growth during its second weekend with earnings of ₹1.65cr on Friday and a remarkable jump to ₹2.25cr on Saturday across 2,883 shows. On Sunday (Day 10), it maintained the pace with another ₹2.25cr haul.
Earnings breakdown
Domestic net earnings surpass ₹50cr mark
After its second weekend, Alpha's India gross collections stand at ₹63.91cr, while the net domestic earnings have reached ₹53.6cr so far. The film also added another crore to its overseas gross collections on Day 10, taking the total to ₹25.5cr. This brings the worldwide earnings of Alpha after its second weekend run to an impressive ₹89.41cr.
Collection details
Looking at the film in numbers
The film opened with a strong ₹9.25cr on its first Friday (July 3), followed by ₹11.5cr and ₹13.25cr on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The earnings dipped to ₹3.85cr on Monday but picked up again with ₹4.25cr on Tuesday before settling at around the same figure for the rest of the week (₹2.85cr Wednesday, ₹2.6cr Thursday). It earned another ₹1.65cr on its second Friday, and maintained a steady pace over the weekend with collections of around ₹2-2.25cr per day thereafter (Saturday-Sunday).
Audience engagement
Day 10 occupancy rates in brief
On its second Sunday, Alpha recorded an overall occupancy of 27.85%. The film had a decent start with 8% footfall in morning shows, which increased to 32.23% for afternoon shows and peaked at 36.85% during evening shows. Night shows also witnessed a healthy occupancy of 27.54%. These numbers indicate that the film has resonated well with audiences, contributing to its steady box office performance.