IMD warns of extreme weather conditions across India next week
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a week of extreme weather across the Indian subcontinent. The eastern and northeastern regions are bracing for a severe monsoon, while the southeastern coast is reeling under a hot and humid heatwave. IMD Scientist Akhil told ANI that "the primary theater of weather activity has shifted dramatically," with a large convective system settling over these regions.
Weather alert
Heavy rainfall warnings in northeast and east India
The IMD has issued high-alert warnings for the next week, particularly in Meghalaya and parts of Bengal.
Akhil said, "We anticipate that the primary focus of rainfall and convective activity during the week will be Eastern and Northeastern India, where warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for various days."
Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are under heavy rainfall warnings for the next seven days.
Rainfall forecast
Other eastern, western, Himalayan states likely to receive heavy rainfall
Apart from Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, other eastern states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Gangetic Bengal are also likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period.
In the western and Himalayan regions, Uttarakhand is under a heavy rainfall warning starting July 15.
By week's end, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Heatwave alert
Heatwave conditions in coastal Andhra Pradesh
On the other hand, parts of South and Coastal India are likely to witness hot and humid weather conditions.
Akhil said, "As for South India and the coastal areas of Eastern India...hot and humid weather conditions are expected over the next 3 to 4 days."
He also warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh for three days.