IMD warns of extreme weather conditions across India next week

The IMD has issued high-alert warnings for the next week, particularly in Meghalaya and parts of Bengal.

Akhil said, "We anticipate that the primary focus of rainfall and convective activity during the week will be Eastern and Northeastern India, where warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall have been issued for various days."

Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are under heavy rainfall warnings for the next seven days.