'Jana Nayagan' sees significant drop; total gross crosses ₹305cr
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on the second Wednesday of its release. The action drama earned an estimated ₹1.8 crore in India on Day 14, a 14.3% decline from the previous day's earnings of ₹2.1 crore, reported Sacnilk. Despite this dip, the film has been performing well overall since its release and was screened in 3,980 shows across India on Wednesday alone.
Box office performance
'Jana Nayagan' crossed ₹180 crore mark in India
Despite the drop in collections, Jana Nayagan has crossed several milestones during its theatrical run.
The film's India net collection has now reached ₹183.35 crore, with an India gross collection of ₹213.81 crore.
The Tamil version contributed ₹1.6 crore to this total, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹18 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively, to the domestic earnings.
Global success
International collections and worldwide success
On its 14th day, Jana Nayagan added an estimated ₹50 lakh to its international earnings, taking the overseas gross collection to ₹92.5 crore.
The film's worldwide gross collection now stands at a staggering ₹306.31 crore.
This global success is a testament to the film's appeal beyond Indian borders and its ability to draw audiences in various markets.
Market breakdown
Regional breakdown of earnings
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy rate of 17.13% on Wednesday. This was further broken down into 13.54% during morning shows, rising to 17.38% in the afternoon, peaking at 19.31% during evening shows before settling at 17.54% for night shows.
The Hindi version saw a lower overall occupancy rate of 11.13%.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narain. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Originally set for release in January, it finally got released in July after months of struggle in securing a film certificate and a leak.