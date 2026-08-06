'Jana Nayagan' sees significant drop; total gross crosses ₹305cr

Despite the drop in collections, Jana Nayagan has crossed several milestones during its theatrical run.

The film's India net collection has now reached ₹183.35 crore, with an India gross collection of ₹213.81 crore.

The Tamil version contributed ₹1.6 crore to this total, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹18 lakh and ₹2 lakh, respectively, to the domestic earnings.