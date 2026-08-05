Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains strong; India net crosses ₹180cr
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's latest action drama, Jana Nayagan, had already crossed the ₹300cr gross mark at the worldwide box office after 12 days in theaters. The film reportedly earned ₹2.1cr India net on Day 13 alone, taking its India net over the ₹180cr mark, according to Sacnilk. Despite a 45.5% decline from the previous day's collection of ₹3.85cr, it has still managed to collect a total of ₹181.55cr in India net and ₹211.74cr in India gross so far!
Box office performance
Looking at film's collection in India
On its second Tuesday, Jana Nayagan was screened in 3,967 shows across India. The Tamil version alone earned ₹1.8cr, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹28L and ₹2L respectively.
Tamil Nadu contributed the most with a gross collection of ₹1.76cr on Day 13. Karnataka and Kerala followed closely with collections of ₹15L each, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹3L combined to the film's earnings.
Regional earnings
Overall occupancy rates for Tamil, Hindi versions
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan recorded an overall occupancy rate of 21.17% on Tuesday, with evening shows performing the best at 27.31%.
The Hindi version had a lower overall occupancy rate of 16.33%, with night shows attracting the highest footfall at 21.64%.
These regional contributions helped the film achieve a Day 13 India gross collection of ₹2.39cr despite a drop in weekday collections after its successful first week.
The global gross stands at ₹303.74cr.
Film details
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last film before he embarked on his full-time political career.
The film features him as a former police officer, Vetri Kondan, who takes care of his ward Viji (Mamitha Baiju) and dreams of making her a soldier.
The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in supporting roles.