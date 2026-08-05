Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' remains strong; India net crosses ₹180cr 

On its second Tuesday, Jana Nayagan was screened in 3,967 shows across India. The Tamil version alone earned ₹1.8cr, while the Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹28L and ₹2L respectively.

Tamil Nadu contributed the most with a gross collection of ₹1.76cr on Day 13. Karnataka and Kerala followed closely with collections of ₹15L each, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹3L combined to the film's earnings.