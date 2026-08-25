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Home / News / Technology News / Apple reverses Hide My Email domain change after user backlash
Apple reverses Hide My Email domain change after user backlash
The decision comes after concerns from users

Apple reverses Hide My Email domain change after user backlash

By Mudit Dube
Aug 25, 2026
10:59 am
What's the story

Apple has decided not to go ahead with its plan to change the email domain for its iCloud+ Hide My Email feature. The decision comes after concerns from users. The company had earlier announced plans to unify the email domains for Sign in with Apple and Hide My Email under a single private.icloud.com domain.

User feedback

Concerns over potential blocking of iCloud aliases

The proposed change to move Hide My Email to a private.icloud.com domain instead of icloud.com raised alarms among iPhone users.

They feared that this would make it easier for platforms to block iCloud aliases.

The reason being, using the same domain for both services would make it difficult for services to differentiate between disposable and legitimate addresses, leading to potential blocking of real users' accounts.

Decision reversal

Transition to private.iCloud.com domain

After considering the community's feedback, Apple has decided not to make the proposed change.

The company will issue Sign in with Apple addresses through private.icloud.com instead of privaterelay.appleid.com later this year.

However, there won't be any update for Hide My Email addresses.

Apple also assured that addresses created before this change would continue to be forwarded without interruption.

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