Apple reverses Hide My Email domain change after user backlash
What's the story
Apple has decided not to go ahead with its plan to change the email domain for its iCloud+ Hide My Email feature. The decision comes after concerns from users. The company had earlier announced plans to unify the email domains for Sign in with Apple and Hide My Email under a single private.icloud.com domain.
User feedback
Concerns over potential blocking of iCloud aliases
The proposed change to move Hide My Email to a private.icloud.com domain instead of icloud.com raised alarms among iPhone users.
They feared that this would make it easier for platforms to block iCloud aliases.
The reason being, using the same domain for both services would make it difficult for services to differentiate between disposable and legitimate addresses, leading to potential blocking of real users' accounts.
Decision reversal
Transition to private.iCloud.com domain
After considering the community's feedback, Apple has decided not to make the proposed change.
The company will issue Sign in with Apple addresses through private.icloud.com instead of privaterelay.appleid.com later this year.
However, there won't be any update for Hide My Email addresses.
Apple also assured that addresses created before this change would continue to be forwarded without interruption.