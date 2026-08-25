Iran releases Mojtaba Khamenei video with audio for first time
What's the story
Iran has released a rare video of its Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The footage, shared by the Fars news agency, shows the 56-year-old leader presiding over a religious academic study session. In the video, he listens to a student present a thesis and later evaluates it. This is reportedly the first time his voice has been heard publicly since he took office after his father's death in February. The date or authenticity of the video has not been verified.
Health concerns
Injuries from US-Israeli strikes
Some reports suggest the video was filmed before he became supreme leader, as he has not appeared in public since his appointment in March 2026.
Mojtaba succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran's Supreme Leader after he was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.
Reports suggest that Mojtaba was injured and possibly disfigured in the same attacks.
He has not been seen publicly since the incident, including during his father's funeral last month.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
First Look— Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) August 24, 2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei appears in newly released footage for the first time.
A rare public glimpse into Iran’s new leadership. pic.twitter.com/qaMDZ25BLI
Decision-making role
Mojtaba still involved in decision-making
Iran has released several videos to crush speculation about his health, but none of them can be independently verified.
Last month, President Masoud Pezeshkian reportedly met the Supreme Leader in a dark location in Tehran, where he could not see him.
The encounter lasted only a few minutes, and Pezeshkian was not allowed to shake hands with the supreme leader.
However, Pezeshkian later questioned whether the voice he heard was really that of the supreme leader, Iran International reported.
Economic sanctions
US intensifies sanctions against Iran
While he has never been seen in public with February, reports indicate that Mojtaba is still involved in decision-making on major issues such as the war and negotiations with Washington.
He is said to be taking part in meetings via audio conferencing.
A source told CNN in March that Khamenei had suffered a fractured foot, a bruised left eye and minor lacerations to his face in the same wave of strikes in February.