Iran releases Mojtaba Khamenei video with audio for first time  

Some reports suggest the video was filmed before he became supreme leader, as he has not appeared in public since his appointment in March 2026.

Mojtaba succeeded his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran's Supreme Leader after he was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28.

Reports suggest that Mojtaba was injured and possibly disfigured in the same attacks.

He has not been seen publicly since the incident, including during his father's funeral last month.