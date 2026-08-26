Zohran Mamdani opposes RSS chief's NYC event
What's the story
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has publicly opposed an upcoming event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madison Square Garden. "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction to cancel a private event," Mamdani, the first Muslim and Indian American mayor of NYC, said when asked if the event should be canceled.
Authority debate
Event is scheduled for August 29
The event, scheduled for August 29, will see Bhagwat address around 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora in New York. It is part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach program.
Mamdani said, "The vision of India that I was taught by my family and one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society of a secular Republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."
Personal perspective
Mamdani's understanding of India
Mamdani also voiced his opposition to what he called a movement predicated on an exclusionary vision
"It is one that I find myself in deep opposition to, not only as an Indian-American, but also as the mayor of a city that believes deeply in the belonging of each and every person, no matter their color, their creed, their religion...their faith."
That being said, he acknowledged that the city's government likely did not have the jurisdiction to cancel a private event.
Planned protests
Interfaith and civil rights groups oppose Bhagwat's appearance
Several interfaith and civil rights organizations have opposed Bhagwat's planned appearance at Madison Square Garden.
Groups such as Hindus for Human Rights, the Indian American Muslim Council, and the Interfaith Centre of New York have called for the event to be canceled.
They argue that the RSS promotes an exclusionary vision of Indian nationalism.
Event promotion
Event organizers call it 'Universal Oneness Celebration'
The event's organizers, AHEAD Forum, have called it the "Universal Oneness Celebration." They say Bhagwat will promote unity and harmony through this gathering.
The organization said on social media that the event carries a timeless message: "The world is one family." It encourages people to look beyond artificial divisions and embrace mutual respect, harmony, and oneness.
Bhagwat is also visiting Canada and Britain as part of the Sangh's centenary-year global outreach program.