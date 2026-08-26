Zohran Mamdani opposes RSS chief's NYC event 

The event, scheduled for August 29, will see Bhagwat address around 5,000 members of the Indian diaspora in New York. It is part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach program.

Mamdani said, "The vision of India that I was taught by my family and one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society of a secular Republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India."