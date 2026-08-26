Want new Siri AI? You may have to join waitlist
What's the story
Apple is set to introduce an upgraded version of its virtual assistant, Siri, with the upcoming iOS 27 update. However, it looks like not everyone will get access to this new feature right away. The company is reportedly planning to implement a waitlist system for the new Siri AI, similar to what was done earlier this year during the initial developer betas after WWDC keynote.
Implementation details
Waitlist system for new Siri AI
The seventh developer betas of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate have revealed a waitlist system for the new Siri AI.
Once the OS is installed, it can enter this waitlist. This means users will have to be patient and wait their turn to get access to the new feature.
The code also shows that dynamic wait messages will be displayed, giving an estimate of how long users might have to wait.
User experience
Messages will be updated based on server-side data
The dynamic wait messages will be updated based on server-side data, including demand and capacity.
This way, users will get an update when their turn comes to use the new Siri AI.
The move is likely aimed at managing user expectations better than the previous system, where developers were just told about a waitlist without any further information on their position in it.