'Awarapan 2' faces sharp drop amid 'Toxic' storm 

Despite a strong start, Awarapan 2's box office performance has declined significantly.

After collecting ₹113.5 crore in its first week, the film's earnings dropped to ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday and further decreased to just ₹0.9 crore by the second Wednesday (Day 13).

This represents a staggering 76% drop from Tuesday's figures when it earned ₹3.75 crore.

The total collection now stands at ₹143.65 crore net in India and ₹171.2 crore gross. Global gross is at ₹202.75 crore.