'Awarapan 2' faces sharp drop amid 'Toxic' storm
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 has been witnessing a steady run at the box office, with profits exceeding 200%. The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹45 crore, has so far raked in ₹143.65 crore net in India. However, its numbers took a massive hit with the release of Yash's Toxic. Despite this, Awarapan 2 continues to do well globally with earnings over ₹200 crore.
Collection decline
'Awarapan 2' struggles to maintain momentum at box office
Despite a strong start, Awarapan 2's box office performance has declined significantly.
After collecting ₹113.5 crore in its first week, the film's earnings dropped to ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday and further decreased to just ₹0.9 crore by the second Wednesday (Day 13).
This represents a staggering 76% drop from Tuesday's figures when it earned ₹3.75 crore.
The total collection now stands at ₹143.65 crore net in India and ₹171.2 crore gross. Global gross is at ₹202.75 crore.
Box office update
'Batwara 1947' ends with ₹37 crore net collection
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released alongside Awarapan 2, has ended its theatrical run with a net collection of over ₹37 crore in India. The film was unable to compete with the box office success of Awarapan 2 and Toxic.
Yash's Toxic had an impressive opening day collection of ₹101 crore across all languages.