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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Awarapan 2' faces sharp drop amid 'Toxic' storm 
'Awarapan 2' faces sharp drop amid 'Toxic' storm 
'Awarapan 2' box office collection

'Awarapan 2' faces sharp drop amid 'Toxic' storm 

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 27, 2026
10:21 am
What's the story

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 has been witnessing a steady run at the box office, with profits exceeding 200%. The film, reportedly made on a budget of ₹45 crore, has so far raked in ₹143.65 crore net in India. However, its numbers took a massive hit with the release of Yash's Toxic. Despite this, Awarapan 2 continues to do well globally with earnings over ₹200 crore.

Collection decline

'Awarapan 2' struggles to maintain momentum at box office

Despite a strong start, Awarapan 2's box office performance has declined significantly.

After collecting ₹113.5 crore in its first week, the film's earnings dropped to ₹5.75 crore on the second Friday and further decreased to just ₹0.9 crore by the second Wednesday (Day 13).

This represents a staggering 76% drop from Tuesday's figures when it earned ₹3.75 crore.

The total collection now stands at ₹143.65 crore net in India and ₹171.2 crore gross. Global gross is at ₹202.75 crore.

Box office update

'Batwara 1947' ends with ₹37 crore net collection

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, which released alongside Awarapan 2, has ended its theatrical run with a net collection of over ₹37 crore in India. The film was unable to compete with the box office success of Awarapan 2 and Toxic.

Yash's Toxic had an impressive opening day collection of ₹101 crore across all languages.

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