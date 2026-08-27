Historic! Yash's 'Toxic' smashes ₹100cr mark on Day 1!

The release of Toxic also affected the performance of other films in theaters. Awarapan 2, which had been doing well until now, saw a significant drop in its earnings with the release of Toxic.

The Emraan Hashmi starrer only managed to earn ₹90L on its 13th day despite having made ₹3.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 12).

Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 ended its theatrical run with ₹37.77 crore in India.

With ₹20cr earned from overseas, Toxic's global gross stands at ₹140.75cr.