Historic! Yash's 'Toxic' smashes ₹100cr mark on Day 1!
What's the story
Yash's latest film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has taken the box office by storm with a record-breaking opening day. The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-starring Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, reportedly earned an estimated ₹101.1 crore net in India across all languages on its first day. This makes it the second-best opening for an Indian film after Dhurandhar 2, which earned ₹103 crore on its first day.
Box office battle
'Toxic' affects the performance of other films
The release of Toxic also affected the performance of other films in theaters. Awarapan 2, which had been doing well until now, saw a significant drop in its earnings with the release of Toxic.
The Emraan Hashmi starrer only managed to earn ₹90L on its 13th day despite having made ₹3.75 crore on Tuesday (Day 12).
Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 ended its theatrical run with ₹37.77 crore in India.
With ₹20cr earned from overseas, Toxic's global gross stands at ₹140.75cr.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a star-studded film featuring Rocking Star Yash, Nayanthara, Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also part of the cast.
The film is a unique blend of Mohandas's storytelling style and high-octane action sequences choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry.
It is an Adults-Only film.