Nearly 300 Indians missing in Nepal floods, confirms foreign minister
What's the story
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has confirmed that nearly 300 Indians are among the thousands reported missing after devastating flash floods in the Rasuwa region. Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority on Thursday said 165 bodies have been recovered from the flood-affected areas. "Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," he said at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu.
Disaster impact
500 foreign nationals are out of contact
Altogether, around 500 foreign nationals are out of contact, the minister informed.
"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing, and the government is trying to establish contact," Khanal said.
He also thanked India for the quick help sent.
A second flight took off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets for Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.
Missing persons
Number of missing Indians rises to nearly 300
The region is a key route for pilgrims heading to Kailash Manasarovar.
Earlier reports had said 133 Indian nationals and 37 non-resident Indians were missing. However, Khanal has now confirmed that the number has risen to nearly 300.
The Isha Foundation reported that 80 of its members are missing from an immigration center in Tibet.
"We are in absolute pain of losing 80 people from our group in the floods in Gyirong. We have no further information," Sadhguru said.
Ongoing rescue
Rescue operations underway, Indian embassy coordinating with Nepalese authorities
Rescue operations are underway to bring stranded individuals to safety. Two people from Karnataka's Kalaburagi district have already been rescued and are being brought to Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured humanitarian assistance for rescue and relief operations after speaking with Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah.
The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is also coordinating with Nepalese authorities to assist affected Indian nationals.
Emergency response
Knanal has appealed for help
Knanal has appealed to the world to help Nepal in this hour of crisis.
"Beyond immediate relief, it is important that the world remain connected with Nepal and help us rebuild. Tourism is critical to our rebuilding efforts. Would like to emphasize that majority of Nepal is not impacted."
"Places like Pokhra and Mount Everest Region are open to tourists and safe. Request people to spend their tourism dollar in Nepal which will help us rebuild," Khanal urged.