Nearly 300 Indians missing in Nepal floods, confirms foreign minister

Altogether, around 500 foreign nationals are out of contact, the minister informed.

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing, and the government is trying to establish contact," Khanal said.

He also thanked India for the quick help sent.

A second flight took off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets for Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.