'Toxic' sees major dip on Day-2; global collection reaches ₹190cr

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹37.65cr net in India on Day 2, with the film being screened across 22,629 shows.

This is a significant drop from its opening-day collection of ₹101.1cr net from 24,579 shows.

After two days, the Yash-starrer has earned ₹138.75cr net and ₹165.85cr gross in India.

The film also continued to perform well in overseas markets, earning ₹10cr on Thursday alone and taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹26.25cr!