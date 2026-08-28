'Toxic' sees major dip on Day-2; global collection reaches ₹190cr
What's the story
The Kannada gangster drama Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara, witnessed a major dip in its box office collections on the second day of its release. The film opened to mixed reviews but still managed to cross the ₹100cr mark in India on its first day. Globally, its gross collection stands at ₹190cr. However, the significant drop in Day 2 earnings has raised questions about its ability to sustain momentum over the crucial weekend.
Box office performance
'Toxic' rakes in ₹138cr net in India
According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected ₹37.65cr net in India on Day 2, with the film being screened across 22,629 shows.
This is a significant drop from its opening-day collection of ₹101.1cr net from 24,579 shows.
After two days, the Yash-starrer has earned ₹138.75cr net and ₹165.85cr gross in India.
The film also continued to perform well in overseas markets, earning ₹10cr on Thursday alone and taking its total overseas gross collection to ₹26.25cr!
Language-wise breakdown
Breakdown of Day 2 collections by language
The Hindi version of Toxic emerged as the biggest contributor on Day 2, earning around ₹24.25cr from 16,251 shows with an occupancy of 26%.
The Kannada version recorded the highest occupancy among major language versions at 51%, earning ₹8.5cr from 1,678 shows.
The Telugu version collected around ₹3cr from 2,325 shows with an occupancy of 21%.
Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed ₹1.5cr and ₹0.4cr respectively to the overall collection.
Performance comparison
Comparison with 2nd-day earnings of other pan-India films
The Day 2 numbers of Toxic become more significant when compared with some of the biggest pan-India films.
Toxic's ₹37cr net collection is considerably lower than the second-day figures recorded by several recent blockbusters.
Dhurandhar 2 reportedly earned around ₹80.72cr net in India on Day 2, while Pushpa 2 collected ₹93.8cr.
Yash's own KGF: Chapter 2 had earned approximately ₹90.5cr net on its second day, while RRR recorded around ₹86.7cr net on Day 2!
Film details
Everything to know about 'Toxic'
Toxic is a larger-than-life gangster drama that revolves around power, love, betrayal, and redemption. The film also explores the relationship between Raya and his son Ticket (Yash in dual roles).
Apart from Yash, it features Nayanthara, Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.